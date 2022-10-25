Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday night drawing

The Virginia Lottery has announced that Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million.

There was no ticket that matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online. You may also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

The Powerball winner may choose to accept the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website.