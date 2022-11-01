How to buy a ticket for Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Halloween growing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion.

The next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

While no one won the jackpot Monday, there were more than 146,000 winning tickets in Virginia, including one ticket that one $150,000, and two tickets that won $50,000 each.

The ticket that won $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at:

7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake

The two tickets that each won $50,000 were bought at:

Kroger, 15069 Forest Road, Forest

7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake

On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials expect to sell about $6.3 million worth of Powerball tickets in the Commonwealth. At peak times on Wednesday, the Virginia Lottery expects Powerball tickets to be selling at a rate of 6,380 tickets per minute across Virginia.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, like tickets from all other Virginia Lottery games, goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Where to purchase tickets in Virginia and other details

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com.

You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.