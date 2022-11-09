Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
waynesboro city council races too close to call lipscomb winner in school board race
Politics

Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The two contested races for seats on Waynesboro City Council are too close to call, with Republican Jim Wood leading incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter by 21 votes, a less than 1 percent margin among the 2,218 votes cast in Ward D, and Kenny Lee leading Republican Jeremy Sloat by 57 votes in Ward C, a 3.95 percent margin among the 1,442 votes cast in that ward.

The Republican candidate for the Ward D School Board seat, Amber Lipscomb, is the presumptive winner in her race with incumbent Kathe Maneval, with a 134-vote lead, and a 6.15 percent margin.

According to Lisa Jeffers, the city’s general registrar, there were 65 provisional ballots cast citywide that have not been tallied yet, and her office, like others across the state, has a noon Monday, Nov. 14 deadline to receive mail-in ballots postmarked no later than Election Day.

The provisionals and mail-ins received as of Nov. 14 will be reviewed for final tallying at the Waynesboro Electoral Board meeting scheduled for Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

Because of the tight vote margins in both City Council races, we’re considering both to be too close to call until that final tally next week, though the advantage in both races would seem to be to the favor of the candidates with the narrow leads on Election Night.

Hostetter, an independent, was elected in 2018 and is wrapping up his first four-year term in Ward D.

Wood, the Republican challenger, has voiced doubt on the 2020 election results, both locally, in a race for City Council that he lost to Terry Short by 398 votes, and the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by 7 million votes.

The Ward C City Council race featured two political newcomers – Lee, an independent and military veteran, and Sloat, the Republican who ran a low-key campaign relative to the bombastic Wood in the Ward D race.

Lipscomb is a former Waynesboro teacher who now teaches online for Virtual Virginia. Maneval has served on the School Board since her first election in 2006.

Tuesday’s voting in Waynesboro was the first election for City Council and School Board seats in November as opposed to May, and the first election in which only voters in the wards with open seats could vote for their preferred choice of representative, a change from the previous city-wide voting.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

augusta county
,

Augusta County: Voters approve new $80 million county courthouse in Verona
Chris Graham
powerball virginia lottery

Sorry Virginians, Powerball jackpot winner bought ticket in California
Crystal Graham

The historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one ticketholder in California. Monday’s drawing was the largest lottery jackpot in the world.

police

Albemarle County man pleads guilty in October armed robbery, faces 20 years in prison
Chris Graham

An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October.

court law

Harrisonburg man sentenced to 13 years in fentanyl death of 16-year-old
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

In his first game as a Baltimore Raven, Roquan Smith makes his physical presence known
Scott German
brennan armstrong uva

Pitt’s Narduzzi: UVA’s Armstrong ‘still a good quarterback,’ it just ‘takes time’
Chris Graham
tony bennett

If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
Chris Graham