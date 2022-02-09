Virginia tight end Jelani Woods gets invite to 2022 NFL Draft Combine

Published Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods is among the 324 players invited to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis March 1-7.

Woods, a 6’7”, 265-pounder, caught 44 balls on 71 targets, gaining 598 yards and scoring eight touchdowns in 2021 at Virginia, with a PFF grade of 77.1.

Woods played as a grad transfer from Oklahoma State, where he’d been an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, but didn’t get a lot of action his way, with 31 catches on 45 targets for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his three years in Stillwater.

Woods was in on 484 snaps, in 2021, actually less than his sophomore (590) and junior (507) years at Oklahoma State.

His number of snaps as a receiver was comparable – 333 in 2021, 219 in 2020, 264 in 2019.

He really came into his own in his single season in Charlottesville. Passers had an NFL passer rating of 114.6 when targeting him, ranking him second among the regulars in the UVA receiving corps (Dontayvion Wicks: 128.5).

His 82.8 PFF receiving grade ranked 25th nationally, and a review of various draft big boards has him going anywhere from the fourth to sixth round in the 2022 draft.

Story by Chris Graham