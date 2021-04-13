Virginia Football spring practice update: Progress reports on QBs, secondary
Chris Graham updates AFP‘s virtual coverage of Virginia Football’s spring camp with a focus on quarterbacks and cornerbacks.
Virginia Football spring practice coverage
- Virginia secondary looks to cut down on big plays as key to return to 2018 form
The good news, which is not really good news: the Virginia secondary returns players who accounted for 83.9 percent of the snaps in 2020.
- Ira Armstead back and ready for Year 2 as Virginia’s second Slash
Ira Armstead found himself getting serious action as a true freshman at several different positions in Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s innovative wildcat schemes.
- Brennan Armstrong looking to build on productive first season as Virginia’s QB1
Here’s something you didn’t know about Brennan Armstrong’s first season as the starting QB: he put up better numbers in 2020 than Bryce Perkins did in leading the Cavaliers to the Orange Bowl in 2019.
Noah Taylor looking to regain form that made him a force at ‘backer in 2019
Having a 6’5” guy who can provide run support, pressure the QB and hold opposing quarterbacks to a 29.2 NFL passer rating when they throw it at him is a defensive coordinator’s dream.
- Trying to define Keytaon Thompson: Go with ‘football player’
Keytaon Thompson has become Virginia’s update on Slash, if you’re old enough to remember Kordell Stewart.
- All about Lavel Davis Jr.: How UVA found him, and will they just throw it to him more already?
UVA assistant Shane Hunter had seen Lavel Davis Jr. at Class AA Woodland High School, sort of on the hinterlands of the recruiting trail.
- Virginia Football looks forward to a return to spring
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall wants to think it’s a return to normalcy with the start of spring practice on the horizon. He actually used that word, “normalcy,” in the opening of his Zoom chat with reporters.