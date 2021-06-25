UVA hosting Welcome Back event for Virginia Baseball team

Virginia Athletics will host a Welcome Back event for the Virginia Baseball team on Saturday at Disharoon Park. The event will begin at noon and is free to the public.

Gates will open at 11:45 a.m. Parking is available in the lower track lot and the JPJ south lot (formerly U-Hall lot) on a first come, first served basis. Fans will enter through the right field gate only. The Klöckner ticket office gate will not be open.

Admission is free and seating will be general admission.

Programming will include remarks from head coach Brian O’Connor, student-athletes and a variety of video montages highlighting the team’s run to the program’s fifth College World Series.