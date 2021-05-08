Samford dominant again in 18-1 win over VMI to complete weekend sweep

Published Saturday, May. 8, 2021, 5:26 pm

The VMI baseball team fell 18-1 in seven innings Saturday afternoon against Southern Conference division leader Samford in the conclusion of a weekend series in Lexington.

The Keydets traded home runs with Samford early but were unable to get in a rhythm as the Bulldogs (27-19, 17-7 SoCon) finished with four homers to seal the series sweep.

Samford started the game with a three-run home run by Ryan Crockett in the first inning. VMI redshirt sophomore Will Knight responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the frame to put VMI on the board. The Bulldogs extended their lead to five with a two-run home run by Brooks Carlson in the second inning, and another run in the fourth.

The Bulldogs hit their third home run of the game and added an additional run to go up 8-1 in the fifth. A fourth home run and base running helped add five total scores in the sixth. Samford scored five in the seventh to secure the win via the conference’s 10-run rule

Knight, Trey Morgan, Justin Starke, and Isaih Dailey each had a hit on the day. Knight’s home run was his sixth of the season. Morgan also added a walk and a stolen base.

Crockett and Pinto each scored four times for the Bulldogs. Ayrton Schafer and Tyler McManus each added a home run.

The Keydets (13-27, 9-15) will host Norfolk State in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday set for 6 p.m.

