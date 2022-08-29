Richmond loses on Sunday, drops four of six on road trip in Akron
The Richmond Flying Squirrels had a few opportunities smothered in a 5-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels (57-62, 17-33) were held to six hits and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Akron (69-51, 29-22) scored five unanswered runs to take the series win.
With two outs and two runners on in the third inning, Tyler Fitzgerald crushed a fly ball off the left field wall for a two-RBI triple and drove Richmond to a 2-0 lead.
Facing Kyle Harrison in the fourth inning, Angel Martinez evened the score at 2-2 with a two-run homer to left field. Harrison finished the afternoon with seven strikeouts over five innings with three hits and two runs allowed.
Jhonkensy Noel led off the sixth inning with a double against Richmond reliever Ofelky Peralta (Loss, 0-1). Noel scored off a sacrifice fly from Martinez and pushed the RubberDucks to a 3-2 advantage.
The RubberDucks upped their lead to 5-2 in the eighth inning off a run-scoring double from Micah Pries and an RBI triple from Martinez. Martinez drove in four of the five Akron runs in a 2-for-3 performance.
Fitzgerald singled with two outs in the top of the ninth but Cade Smith (Save, 6) closed out the game with a groundout to secure the Akron win.
The RubberDucks used six total pitchers in the game and combined for 14 strikeouts against the Flying Squirrels. Brett Daniels (Win, 4-1) struck out two batters over 1.2 innings.
The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series on Tuesday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from August 30-September 4.
Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (5-10, 5.11) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Seth Romero (0-0, 0.00).
