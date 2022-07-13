Richmond Flying Squirrels score five in first, hold on for 6-4 win
An explosive first inning for the Richmond Flying Squirrels offense helped secure a 6-4 victory against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (45-37, 5-8) were outhit by the Curve (41-41, 8-5), 11-4, but the Richmond pitching staff held Altoona to 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 on base.
Richmond posted five runs in the first inning to jump ahead. After a hit-by-pitch and an Altoona throwing error put runners at first and second, Diego Rincones lined an RBI single to center field that gave the Flying Squirrels a one-run lead.
A wild pitch from Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski (Loss, 2-5) scored Brett Auerbach from third base and Shane Matheny increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-RBI double. Armani Smith capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center and gave Richmond a five-run advantage.
Altoona’s Connor Scott moved the score to 5-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.
With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Matt Frazier bounced into a groundout that scored a runner from third base and cut the deficit to 5-2.
Mike Gigliotti padded the Richmond lead to 6-2 off an RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning. Gigliotti has posted at least one RBI in four of seven games played in July.
The Curve scored two runs in the eighth inning off and RBI double and an infield single that scored a runner from third.
Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Win, 5-6) held the Curve to two runs off seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Teng racked up multiple punchouts in three of his six innings, including striking out the side in the third.
Ryan Walker tossed a scoreless seventh inning, stranding a runner at first base. Blake Rivera (Save, 1) struck out three of the four batters he faced over 1.1 innings.
The road trip continues Wednesday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch from Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (2-0, 4.35) will make his first start of the season for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 4.14) for the Curve.
The Flying Squirrels will return home on Friday, July 22, for the first of three games against the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond.
