Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
norfolk tides blast five homers in 13 9 win over durham bulls
More Sports

Norfolk Tides blast five homers in 13-9 win over Durham Bulls

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (72-71) defeated the Durham Bulls (80-63), 13-9, Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides have won 18 of their last 24 games.

The Tides offense bounced back nicely, recording 13 runs on 17 hits. That included five home runs, all coming between the third and sixth innings. Brett Phillips blasted a three-run shot in the third, while Connor Norby and Colton Cowser each homered in the fourth inning. Anthony Bemboom would launch a solo home run in the fifth and Tyler Nevin hit a solo shot in the sixth to give the Tides 12 runs.

Durham managed to score three runs in the third, but couldn’t score again until the seventh and eighth innings. They combined for six runs in those innings late in the game, including a four-run inning in the eighth caped by a three-run shot by Vidal Brujan to put the game at 12-9.

The Tides would score one more time from an RBI double by Bemboom in the ninth. Nick Vespi and Cole Uvila didn’t allow a run in two innings of relief late in the game to complete the 13-9 victory.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with game three of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce a starter, while Durham will throw RHP Taj Bradley (3-3, 3.94).

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech logo

Preview: What you need to know about Virginia Tech-West Virginia
Roger Gonzalez
virginia tech

Virginia Tech, somehow, is a home ‘dog to West Virginia on Thursday night
Chris Graham

West Virginia is a point-and-a-half favorite for Thursday night’s game at Virginia Tech, which is Vegas, which gives home teams three points off the top, saying that the Mountaineers are just plain better than the Hokies.

port of virginia crane

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Crystal Graham

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia by Sept. 30.

student

Free FAFSA assistance available to students in Virginia
Crystal Graham
shenandoah university

Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company
Crystal Graham
divorce

‘Til debt do us part: Top 5 states where couples who want to separate stay together due to rising costs
Crystal Graham
nascar

NASCAR News and Notes: Christopher Bell looks to build on playoff run at Texas Motor Speedway
Chris Graham