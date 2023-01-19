Countries
Zach Bryan to start 'Burn Burn Burn' North American tour in Charlottesville
Zach Bryan to start ‘Burn Burn Burn’ North American tour in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

zach bryan jpj burn tourGRAMMY Award-nominated rising country superstar  Zach Bryan returns to the road this year for the “Burn Burn Burn” North American Tour with his first stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on May 10.

Throughout the summer, he will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast with the tour closing at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Aug. 30.

Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album, “American Heartbreak,” continues to garner global accolades, appearing on numerous Year-End Best Of 2022 lists and emerging as the “#1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022

On Dec. 18, Bryan and his band appeared on the smash television series “Yellowstone” performing “Motorcycle Drive-By” and “Summertime Blues.”

Hailing from Oologah, Okla., Zach Bryan has gone from serving in the U.S. Navy to rising to the forefront of country. Bryan signed with Warner Records and and to date has had more than 3 billion global streams.

Tickets and more information is available at https://www.axs.com/zachbryan

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

