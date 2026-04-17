Yard Goats top Flying Squirrels, 6-5, snapping Richmond’s 10-game winning streak

The Richmond Flying Squirrels stranded 14 baserunners, leaving the bases loaded three times, in a 6-5 loss on Thursday to the Hartford Yard Goats, snapping the Squirrels’ 10-game winning streak.

Richmond (10-2) had nine hits and worked 11 walks from the Hartford (5-7) pitching staff, but the Squirrels were just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Adrian Sugastey (1) and Bo Davidson (4) each homered for Richmond, which hadn’t lost since Opening Night.

Joe Whitman, the #26 prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, took the loss for Richmond, giving up four runs on four hits in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking one.

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