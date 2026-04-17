Home Yard Goats top Flying Squirrels, 6-5, snapping Richmond’s 10-game winning streak
Baseball

Yard Goats top Flying Squirrels, 6-5, snapping Richmond’s 10-game winning streak

Chris Graham
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richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels stranded 14 baserunners, leaving the bases loaded three times, in a 6-5 loss on Thursday to the Hartford Yard Goats, snapping the Squirrels’ 10-game winning streak.

Richmond (10-2) had nine hits and worked 11 walks from the Hartford (5-7) pitching staff, but the Squirrels were just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Adrian Sugastey (1) and Bo Davidson (4) each homered for Richmond, which hadn’t lost since Opening Night.

Joe Whitman, the #26 prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, took the loss for Richmond, giving up four runs on four hits in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking one.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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