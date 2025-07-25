A Waynesboro man is in police custody after a confrontation on Saturday that ended with him accelerating and appearing to intentionally strike a victim who was on foot.

Derek Bailey, 34, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the incident took place just after 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of 13th Street and Market Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Bailey had circled the area several times before the incident antagonizing residents and engaging in verbal altercations from his vehicle.

Witnesses said that after a verbal confrontation with the victim, Bailey accelerated his vehicle and struck the victim.

Bailey initially fled the scene but returned shortly after officers arrived on scene.

He exhibited signs of impairment, according to police.

Bailey was taken into custody without incident.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

As a result of the investigation, Bailey has been charged with: