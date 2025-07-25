Home Waynesboro: Witnesses report driver accelerated, struck pedestrian after argument
Crystal Graham
Published date:
pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

A Waynesboro man is in police custody after a confrontation on Saturday that ended with him accelerating and appearing to intentionally strike a victim who was on foot.

Derek Bailey, 34, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the incident took place just after 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of 13th Street and Market Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Bailey had circled the area several times before the incident antagonizing residents and engaging in verbal altercations from his vehicle.

Witnesses said that after a verbal confrontation with the victim, Bailey accelerated his vehicle and struck the victim.

Bailey initially fled the scene but returned shortly after officers arrived on scene.

He exhibited signs of impairment, according to police.

Bailey was taken into custody without incident.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Derek Bailey
Derek Bailey, image courtesy Waynesboro Police Department

As a result of the investigation, Bailey has been charged with:

  • 18.2-51 (Felony): Malicious wounding
  • 18.2-266 (Misdemeanor): Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • 18.2-268.3 (Misdemeanor): Refusal of a blood or breath test

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

