An AFP reader sent in a photo of a billboard that went up recently in Waynesboro with the message, “Jesus is not God,” and asked if the city can do anything about it.

Quick answer: no.

Why? Two words: First Amendment.

Granted, the group behind the billboard, World’s Last Chance, nuttier than a fruitcake.

Those folks literally believe that the earth is flat – one of their four messages on billboards placed in locations across the country proclaims that “Scripture says, Earth does not move.”

WLC is a Christian group, just extremely, you know, fundamentalist in its approach.

Fundamentalist to the point that they don’t like the “three-in-one” Holy Trinity.

“Scripture declares there is only one true God: the Father, Yahuwah. Worshiping a trinity is blasphemous idolatry,” they tell us, in a message on their website, explaining another of their billboards, which asks the question, “Are you committing idolatry?”

Our local billboard message is supposed to relate the idea that “today’s divine ‘Christ’ is a creation of Church Fathers heavily influenced by Plato. This false, pagan Christ contradicts what Scripture teaches about the Biblical Christ.”

For flat-earthers – “God created a motionless world. We honor our Creator when we believe His word over pseudo-scientific lies,” the explainer for the “Earth does not move” billboard tells us – the WLC folks are, surprisingly, anti-Trump, very much anti-Israel, unsurprisingly anti-vaxx.

They’re against a lot, basically.

And now they’re riling up our locals, with their intentionally provocative “Jesus is not God” billboard, which now greets people as they make their way into town from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Bad news for the “but Jesus is God” people in town: the First Amendment doesn’t just protect your free speech.

These World’s Last Chance people shouldn’t be allowed access to sharp objects, but as long as they pay their bills to the billboard company, they can tell people that “Jesus is not God” all they want.