Waynesboro Public Schools will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students without requiring applications from parents.

If our MAGA congressman, Ben Cline, had had his way, this would have been illegal.

Last year the House Republican Study Committee, of which Cline is a leading member, introduced a budget that would ban universal free school meals.

The budget — co-signed by more than 170 House Republicans — calls to eliminate “the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) from the School Lunch Program.” The CEP, the Republicans note, “allows certain schools to provide free school lunches regardless of the individual eligibility of each student.”

“Additionally,” the Republicans continue, “the RSC Budget would limit spending in the program to truly needy households.”

The CEP allows schools and districts in low-income areas to provide breakfast and lunch to all students, free of charge. The program thus relieves both schools and families from administrative paperwork, removing the inefficiencies and barriers of means-testing, all on the pathway to feeding more children and lifting all boats.

As I wrote at the time:

It’s ironic that Cline – who regularly rails against excessive government bureaucracy and regulations – wants to require families to prove they are “truly needy” before their kids can get free meals at school.

…..

And of course, universal free school meals eliminate the hurtful divisions between children whose families can and can’t afford to pay.

Well done to the Waynesboro Public Schools, which will be keeping all kids fed regardless of parents’ income and despite Cline’s disapproval.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.