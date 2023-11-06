Countries
Home Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

A 59-year-old construction crew member is dead after an unoccupied bulldozer on Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro impacted the Harrisonburg man.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The construction accident occurred this morning at 8:18 a.m.

The first responding officers reported that the bulldozer, in motion, impacted a member of the construction crew working on site. The bulldozer proceeded east to North Oak Lane before impacting Oak Hill United Methodist Church and a residential structure. It came to a stop in the 300 block of N. Oak Lane.

Investigators from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are on scene of the construction site.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

