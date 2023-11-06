Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life

A 59-year-old construction crew member is dead after an unoccupied bulldozer on Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro impacted the Harrisonburg man.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The construction accident occurred this morning at 8:18 a.m.

The first responding officers reported that the bulldozer, in motion, impacted a member of the construction crew working on site. The bulldozer proceeded east to North Oak Lane before impacting Oak Hill United Methodist Church and a residential structure. It came to a stop in the 300 block of N. Oak Lane.

Investigators from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are on scene of the construction site.

The investigation is ongoing.