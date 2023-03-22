Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswayne theatre to host new orleans native andrew duhon
Culture

Wayne Theatre to host New Orleans native Andrew Duhon

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :
andrew duhon
Submitted

The Wayne Theatre presents Andrew Duhon on Friday, May 19 at 7:30 pm.

Duhon is a singer/songwriter whose ability to craft a three-minute novel has earned him comparisons to John Prine and Jim Croce, while the powerful soul of his voice evokes a youthful Van Morrison.

The New Orleans native has toured solo for much of his career, and that troubadour element is certainly present – an usher of modern-day folklore.

Duhon has released four recordings, including his 2014 release, The Moorings, which was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for ‘Best Engineered Album.’ His album False River, released in 2018, was described by American Songwriter as “fresh, innovative, and complicated in all the right ways.”

During the quarantine, Duhon wrote and shared 22 new songs as a Quarantine Song video series, and 20+ more exclusively on his Patreon site.

His new album, Emerald Blue, features 11 of those songs and was released in July 2022. The record examines the familiar in the context of the unfamiliar – a probing appreciation of the dailiness of life; a note-taking exercise in living.

Duhon temporarily left New Orleans, his longtime home and musical muse in 2019, finding himself inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest and notably, its colors—a hue he describes as ‘emerald blue’ for which the album is named.

Emerald Blue shows us the vast worlds that can be discovered and traveled when we sit still, and the breathtaking vistas on view when we look within — or at the people right beside us.

Duhon has been crooning since he was a kid riding around with his dad singing along with the country songs on the radio. Back in high school when he first started plucking away at three-chord song structures, his sister would chuckle at his singing, he said.

“It took some time to find my voice in more ways than one,” Duhon said.

The richness he now intones, however, makes this hard to believe. With vocals as warm as a camp fire on a starry night, he blends those years of practice with pop harmonies, Americana, and Appalachian folk to create a sound familiar and yet his own.

Tickets for his upcoming performance at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro are on sale at waynetheatre.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

Local

University of Mary Washington receives $30m gift toward undergraduate research in STEM

Rebecca Barnabi
commonwealth veterans day event
U.S./World

‘Recognize the sacrifices of our combat-injured servicemembers:’ Legislation would correct red tape

Rebecca Barnabi

The “Major Richard Star Act would correct an issue preventing disabled veterans from receiving full earned disability compensation and retirement pay.

child at theater
Culture

Court Square Theater expands summer musical theater camp offerings

Crystal Graham

Court Square Theater is expanding its summer musical theater camp program – offering an additional camp this year so more people can participate.

Culture

Virginia in top 10 of states where taxpayers get best return on investment

Rebecca Barnabi
mike hollins uva football
Sports

Mike Hollins is the reason to be excited about Virginia football

Chris Graham
uva health
Local

Poison Center: THC edibles and the opioid crisis continue upward trend

Rebecca Barnabi
jeopardy contestant karen morris
Culture

Virginia Tech veterinary student Karen Morris to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy