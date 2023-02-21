Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vva wine grape grower of the year award goes to tom kelly
Culture

Tom Kelly named Wine Grape Grower of the Year by Virginia Vineyards Association

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Tom Kelly, a longtime vineyard manager and consultant, has been named wine grape Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association.

Kelly is a former president of the association. He was presented with the award on Friday at the association’s technical meeting in Charlottesville.

“Congratulations to Tom Kelly on being named the VVA Grower of the Year,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said in a statement to the VVA. “Since beginning his career in 1989, he has grown as a viticulturist, provided insight to counterparts, led the VVA, and volunteered his expertise when needed.”

Kelly, who lives in Strasburg, began his career in viticulture 25 years ago as a vineyard worker, vineyard manager and consultant. He managed the planting of more than 70 acres of vines during his career, and is currently vineyard manager at Rappahannock Cellars in Huntly, Va., an award-winning winery growing 30 acres of wine grapes.

“This type of leadership and commitment has helped Virginia’s wine industry grow and thrive in the tenth-ranked wine producing state in the nation. The industry is a tremendous economic driver for the Commonwealth as it provides a $1.73 billion boost to the state’s economy and creates more than 10,000 jobs,” Lohr said.

Kelly served on the VVA Board of Directors for 10 years, including two terms as president from 2013 to 2016. As president he tackled issues including finding ways to help small vineyards become more profitable.

Current VVA President Skip Causey said he was struck by Kelly’s role in the association when he first joined the VVA Board. He said Kelly helped new board members ease into their roles.

“He has served tirelessly on the board and several of its committees,” Causey said. “He has a deep understanding of viticulture, and he knows how to help the entire industry grow and prosper. We all owe a debt of gratitude to Tom Kelly for what he has done to help the industry.”

According to Kelly, his “greatest award” has been the people he met while volunteering for the VVA.

“We had this project and that project, and we put on some really great meetings,” he said. “Those are all things to be proud of. But what I got out of it more than anything else were the relationships with people. That’s what the VVA really meant to me — the wonderful people.”

In 1989, Kelly began at Sand Castle Winery in Erwinna, Pa., after seeing an ad for the vineyard.

“My new employer handed me a hoe and put me in the fields where I’ve been ever since,” he said. “I knew nothing about grapes or wine at the time, but I fell in love with the whole process.”

For three years at Sand Castle, Kelly learned the basics of viticulture, including pruning and hilling up to canopy management and harvesting. He was also introduced to winemaking.

Then he worked at Oasis Vineyards in Hume and then Totier Creek Vineyards (now Thatch Winery) in Charlottesville, where he spent four years as vineyard manager and assistant winemaker.

He went to Rappahannock Cellars in 2004 as vineyard manager, formed his own consulting firm in 2013, and returned to Rappahannock in 2019.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

Naomi Johnson
Virginia

Authorities searching for Henrico County teen missing since weekend

Chris Graham
jayden gardner
Sports

Boston College up next for Virginia: Another nailbiter in store for the ‘Hoos?

Chris Graham

This was supposed to be the soft part of the schedule – at Louisville, which had three wins, Notre Dame at home, then at Boston College.

basketball
Sports

Detective: Alabama basketball star gave gun used in Jan. 15 murder to teammate

Chris Graham

Second-ranked Alabama’s leading scorer, Brandon Miller, a projected NBA lottery pick, provided the gun that a teammate’s friend used in a January murder in Tuscaloosa.

honeybees
Local

Innovative Harrisonburg Pollinator Program sets national example

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro: Warm weather, high winds lead city to issue burn ban

Chris Graham
solar farm
Virginia

Secure Solar Futures to install panels on 12 schools in Prince William County

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drugs
Virginia

As Adderall shortage in US continues, Virginia representative pushes DEA

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy