Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold out

If you have waited to buy a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, you are now out of luck. The final ticket was bought at 9:23 a.m. today.

The 625,000 tickets went on sale beginning Nov. 1.

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, for these prizes:

Five $1 million winning tickets

Seven $100,000 winning tickets

1,000 winners of $500 apiece

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.