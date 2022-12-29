Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginias new years millionaire raffle tickets sold out
State/National

Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold out

Crystal Graham
Published:

new year millionaire raffle virginia lotteryIf you have waited to buy a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, you are now out of luck. The final ticket was bought at 9:23 a.m. today.

The 625,000 tickets went on sale beginning Nov. 1.

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, for these prizes:

  • Five $1 million winning tickets
  • Seven $100,000 winning tickets
  • 1,000 winners of $500 apiece

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

apples

AFID grants benefit 10 agriculture projects throughout Virginia
Crystal Graham
uva football
,

Former UVA Football standout Oday Aboushi fined after postgame fight
Chris Graham

The big fight that marred the postgame following the Los Angeles Rams’ 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday involved UVA football alum Oday Aboushi.

uva basketball
,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome scores 17 to help key GSW rally, win over Utah Jazz
Chris Graham

Ty Jerome had a big night, scoring 17 points in 30 minutes off the bench, and helped key a late Golden State rally in a 112-107 win over Utah on Wednesday.

farmer in field

Virginia farmers urged to respond to Census before Feb. 6 deadline
Crystal Graham

Staunton man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography
Chris Graham
jenna reneau

A first at UVA: Jenna Reneau part of officiating crew for Virginia-Albany game
Scott German
homeless man

Seeking warmth, in different ways, in the record cold over Christmas
Opinion