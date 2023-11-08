Virginia youth to participate in agricultural experiences thanks to $36K in classroom grants

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 75 grants in 51 Virginia localities for the 2023-24 school year totaling more than $36,000.
The grants will provide 30,000 youth in urban and rural areas with unique agricultural experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM integrations and leadership development.
These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.
“Learning about the environment and academics through gardening is a theme for several grant projects this year ranging from indoor and outdoor gardens to aquaponics and hydroponics,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC executive director. “These grant projects also create community engagement and career awareness throughout the grade levels. Youth from preschool through high school in public and private educational settings will have an opportunity to learn about a variety of agricultural concepts.”
Grants were received by:
- Amelia County: Amelia Academy and Amelia County High School
- Augusta County: Valley Academy Alternative School and Valley Career and Technical Center
- Bedford County: Huddleston Elementary School
- Bristol: Virginia High School
- Buchanan County: Buchanan Elementary School
- Caroline County: Lewis and Clark Elementary School
- Carroll County: Carroll Cooperative Extension 4-H
- Chesapeake: Grassfield High School and Norview Middle School
- Chesterfield County: Evergreen Elementary School
- Clarke County: Johnson-Williams Middle School
- Fairfax County: Aldrin, Marshall Road and Oakton elementary schools and Westfield High School
- Fauquier County: Kettle Run High School
- Fluvanna County: Oakland School
- Franklin County: Franklin County High School
- Frederick County: Armel Elementary School
- Galax: Galax Elementary School
- Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School
- Goochland County: Byrd Elementary School
- Halifax County: Clays Mill Elementary School and Halifax County High School
- Hampton: Jane H. Bryan Elementary School and Jones Middle School
- Harrisonburg: Harrisonburg City Public Schools
- Henrico County: Henrico Cooperative Extension 4-H, and Henry D. Ward, Highland Springs and R.C. Longan elementary schools
- Henry County: Bassett High School and Henry County Career Academy
- Lancaster County: Lancaster Cooperative Extension 4-H
- Lee County: Lee County Career & Technical Center
- Loudoun County: Heritage High School, Lovettsville Elementary School and Stone Hill Middle School
- Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
- Manassas Park: Manassas Park Middle School
- Mecklenburg County: Rivermont School
- Middlesex County: Middlesex Elementary School
- New Kent County: George Watkins Elementary School
- Newport News: Heritage High School and Stoney Run Elementary School
- Page County: Shenandoah Elementary School
- Petersburg: Cool Spring Elementary School
- Prince George County: L.L Beazley Elementary School
- Pulaski County: Pulaski Cooperative Extension 4-H
- Richmond: Huguenot High School
- Rockingham County: Blue Ridge Christian School, Lacey Springs Elementary School and Montevideo Middle School
- Russell County: Honaker Elementary School
- Shenandoah County: Mountain View High School and Signal Knob Middle School
- Southampton County: Southampton Academy and Southampton Middle School
- Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School
- Stafford County: T. Benton Gayle Middle School
- Staunton: Shelburne Middle School
- Suffolk: Elephant’s Fork Elementary School
- Surry County: Luther Porter Middle School
- Tazewell County: Tazewell Cooperative Extension 4-H
- Virginia Beach: Brookwood Elementary School, Corporate Landing Middle School, Holistic Life Schools, New Castle and Salem elementary schools and St. John the Apostle Catholic School
- Washington County: Greendale Elementary School
- Williamsburg: D.J. Montague Elementary School
- Wythe County: Max Meadows Elementary School
To learn more, visit virginia.agclassroom.org.