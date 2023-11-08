Virginia youth to participate in agricultural experiences thanks to $36K in classroom grants

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 75 grants in 51 Virginia localities for the 2023-24 school year totaling more than $36,000.

The grants will provide 30,000 youth in urban and rural areas with unique agricultural experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM integrations and leadership development.

These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.

“Learning about the environment and academics through gardening is a theme for several grant projects this year ranging from indoor and outdoor gardens to aquaponics and hydroponics,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC executive director. “These grant projects also create community engagement and career awareness throughout the grade levels. Youth from preschool through high school in public and private educational settings will have an opportunity to learn about a variety of agricultural concepts.”

Grants were received by:

Amelia County: Amelia Academy and Amelia County High School

Augusta County: Valley Academy Alternative School and Valley Career and Technical Center

Bedford County: Huddleston Elementary School

Bristol: Virginia High School

Buchanan County: Buchanan Elementary School

Caroline County: Lewis and Clark Elementary School

Carroll County: Carroll Cooperative Extension 4-H

Chesapeake: Grassfield High School and Norview Middle School

Chesterfield County: Evergreen Elementary School

Clarke County: Johnson-Williams Middle School

Fairfax County: Aldrin, Marshall Road and Oakton elementary schools and Westfield High School

Fauquier County: Kettle Run High School

Fluvanna County: Oakland School

Franklin County: Franklin County High School

Frederick County: Armel Elementary School

Galax: Galax Elementary School

Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School

Goochland County: Byrd Elementary School

Halifax County: Clays Mill Elementary School and Halifax County High School

Hampton: Jane H. Bryan Elementary School and Jones Middle School

Harrisonburg: Harrisonburg City Public Schools

Henrico County: Henrico Cooperative Extension 4-H, and Henry D. Ward, Highland Springs and R.C. Longan elementary schools

Henry County: Bassett High School and Henry County Career Academy

Lancaster County: Lancaster Cooperative Extension 4-H

Lee County: Lee County Career & Technical Center

Loudoun County: Heritage High School, Lovettsville Elementary School and Stone Hill Middle School

Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Manassas Park: Manassas Park Middle School

Mecklenburg County: Rivermont School

Middlesex County: Middlesex Elementary School

New Kent County: George Watkins Elementary School

Newport News: Heritage High School and Stoney Run Elementary School

Page County: Shenandoah Elementary School

Petersburg: Cool Spring Elementary School

Prince George County: L.L Beazley Elementary School

Pulaski County: Pulaski Cooperative Extension 4-H

Richmond: Huguenot High School

Rockingham County: Blue Ridge Christian School, Lacey Springs Elementary School and Montevideo Middle School

Russell County: Honaker Elementary School

Shenandoah County: Mountain View High School and Signal Knob Middle School

Southampton County: Southampton Academy and Southampton Middle School

Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School

Stafford County: T. Benton Gayle Middle School

Staunton: Shelburne Middle School

Suffolk: Elephant’s Fork Elementary School

Surry County: Luther Porter Middle School

Tazewell County: Tazewell Cooperative Extension 4-H

Virginia Beach: Brookwood Elementary School, Corporate Landing Middle School, Holistic Life Schools, New Castle and Salem elementary schools and St. John the Apostle Catholic School

Washington County: Greendale Elementary School

Williamsburg: D.J. Montague Elementary School

Wythe County: Max Meadows Elementary School

To learn more, visit virginia.agclassroom.org.