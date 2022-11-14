Menu
news virginia tech basketball hokies improve to 3 0 with 94 77 win over wm
Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with 94-77 win over W&M

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is off to a fine 3-0 start to its 2022-23 season after topping a competitive William & Mary on Sunday night, 94-77.

The Hokies, hosting their third straight game to start the season, weren’t overly impressive, but the offense clicked. Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points.

Cattoor went 7-for-11 from the field, including 6-for-10 from deep, adding three rebounds and three assists.
Pedulla also went 7-for-11 and was 4-for-7 from deep, adding four rebounds and four assists.

Sharpshooter Darius Maddox added 14 points, Grant Basile had 13 points, and the Hokies led by as many as 28 in the easy victory.

William and Mary shot 50 percent for the game and 50 percent from deep, but the Hokies were better, hitting 55.9 percent from the field while going 16-for-32 from deep, while also hitting every free throw they took (12 for 12).

Tech had 14 second chance points and never trailed.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe with a game-high 25 points.

Tech will face Old Dominion on Thursday.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

