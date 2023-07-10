Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 

Card cloning, skimming and other fraudulent methods often deprive those who need it most of their SNAP benefits. However, certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits stolen from EBT cards may now be replaced.

The Virginia Department of Social Services was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to replace SNAP benefits stolen from clients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards beginning July 17.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, Virginia may use federal funding to replace certain SNAP benefits stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024. Eligible SNAP benefits may also include disaster SNAP and emergency allotments.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits, also known as P-EBT benefits, established by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, are not approved to be replaced.

Preventive measures to protect funds

VDSS urges SNAP customers to take preventive measures to protect their funds, whenever possible.

Changing their card PIN often

Examining card swiping devices for any signs of tampering

Not responding to unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls concerning their EBT account

