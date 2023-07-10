Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 

Card cloning, skimming and other fraudulent methods often deprive those who need it most of their SNAP benefits. However, certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits stolen from EBT cards may now be replaced.
The Virginia Department of Social Services was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to replace SNAP benefits stolen from clients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards beginning July 17.
Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, Virginia may use federal funding to replace certain SNAP benefits stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024. Eligible SNAP benefits may also include disaster SNAP and emergency allotments.
Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits, also known as P-EBT benefits, established by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, are not approved to be replaced.
Preventive measures to protect funds
VDSS urges SNAP customers to take preventive measures to protect their funds, whenever possible.
- Changing their card PIN often
- Examining card swiping devices for any signs of tampering
- Not responding to unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls concerning their EBT account
More information
- VDSS has a dedicated webpage with more information on how customers can help protect themselves from EBT scams.
- Virginia households that become victim to EBT scams should contact their local department of social services and fill out all required paperwork within 30 days of discovering that benefits were stolen. Upon validation of the claim, replacement funds will be issued within 10 days of the reported loss. Households are limited to two replacement issuances for stolen benefits in the federal fiscal year.
- Visit www.dss.virginia.gov/EBTscam to access the funds replacement form and find more information about SNAP replacement funding.