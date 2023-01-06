Virginia Football: ‘Hoos get commitment from North Carolina DB Cam Kelly

Finally, some good transfer portal news for Virginia, which on Friday picked up a commitment from North Carolina safety Cam Kelly, a former four-star prep recruit.

Kelly, a physical 6’2”, 210-pounder, just finished his fourth season at rival North Carolina, getting on the field for 785 snaps, recording 58 tackles, showing versatility as a run-stopper who can also cover the slot.

Kelly, a native of Chesapeake, played his high school ball at traditional power Oscar Smith, and was the fifth-rated recruit in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2019.

Virginia had recruited him in high school, but he originally chose Auburn over offers from UVA, UNC, Oklahoma and Penn State, before ending up in Chapel Hill.

In four seasons at Carolina, Kelly played on 1,867 snaps, had five INTs – four in 2021, when he was a third-team All-ACC pick – and was in 191 tackles.