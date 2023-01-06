Menu
Virginia Football: 'Hoos get commitment from North Carolina DB Cam Kelly
Sports

Virginia Football: ‘Hoos get commitment from North Carolina DB Cam Kelly

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Finally, some good transfer portal news for Virginia, which on Friday picked up a commitment from North Carolina safety Cam Kelly, a former four-star prep recruit.

Kelly, a physical 6’2”, 210-pounder, just finished his fourth season at rival North Carolina, getting on the field for 785 snaps, recording 58 tackles, showing versatility as a run-stopper who can also cover the slot.

Kelly, a native of Chesapeake, played his high school ball at traditional power Oscar Smith, and was the fifth-rated recruit in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2019.

Virginia had recruited him in high school, but he originally chose Auburn over offers from UVA, UNC, Oklahoma and Penn State, before ending up in Chapel Hill.

In four seasons at Carolina, Kelly played on 1,867 snaps, had five INTs – four in 2021, when he was a third-team All-ACC pick – and was in 191 tackles.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

