Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia drops sunday series finale to duke 7 3 three weekend series losses in a row
Sports

Virginia drops Sunday series finale to Duke, 7-3: Three weekend series losses in a row

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva duke baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

It’s three weekends in a row now that Virginia has lost a weekend series. The ‘Hoos dropped the rubber match on Sunday to #20 Duke, 7-3.

That’s a 2-7 record in ACC play since April 14, with two of the three series losses coming at home.

Duke (31-13, 14-9 ACC) got three runs in the first, an Alex Stone solo homer in the third, his third of the series, and went up 6-0 in the fourth on RBI singles from Stone and MJ Metz.

A Kyle Teel RBI single in the bottom of the fourth got Virginia (35-11, 13-11 ACC) on the board, and Jake Gelof cut the lead in half with a two-run homer, his 18th, in the sixth.

That’s as close as it would get.

Duke got an unearned run in the seventh when Giovanni DiGiacomo came around to score on an RBI groundout by Tyler Albright.

Jack O’Connor (4-3, 4.25 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs, all earned, on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Jay Woolfolk, who earlier in the week was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year watch list, matched a career-high by pitching the final three innings.

Woolfolk kept Duke off the scoreboard, giving up four hits, striking out three, in lowering his 2023 season ERA to 2.10.

Next up for Virginia: the Cavaliers host a pair of in-state foes, VCU on Tuesday, then JMU on Wednesday.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

police
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old from Crewe

Chris Graham

The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old.

interstate 95
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash on Sunday takes life of 20-year-old from Disputanta

Chris Graham

A 20-year-old who was a passenger in a car that ran off the road at the 45 mile marker on Interstate 95 on Sunday has died.

uva notre dame
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia upends #1 Notre Dame for second time this season

Chris Graham
FredNats
Sports

Lynchburg Hillcats win wild series finale, outslugging FredNats, 10-9

Chris Graham
Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win series finale at Charlotte, lead IL heading into May

Chris Graham
cm punk aew
Sports

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome CM Punk, coming to a backstage near you

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy