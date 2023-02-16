Virginia Democrat lauds Youngkin, who passed on Ford plant, for creating 2,500 jobs in Michigan

Glenn Youngkin deserves kudos, according to Don Scott, the House of Delegates Minority Leader, for creating 2,500 jobs.

In Michigan.

Hey, Youngkin is more focused on running for president, and Michigan is a key swing state.

Youngkin, in December, pulled Virginia from consideration for the location for a new Ford electric vehicle battery plant, the apparent reason being his concerns about the possibility that Ford is planning to partner with a Chinese community in the project.

And you know those Chinese.

Well, actually, Youngkin also knows those Chinese. During his tenure as the co-CEO at Carlyle Group, Youngkin profited from the company’s investments in Chinese industries that helped make him the wealthiest governor in Virginia history.

Youngkin cited concerns that the Chinese partner, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., is a front for Chinese Communist Party leadership, issuing a dire warning in his State of the Commonwealth address last month on “the ever-growing threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to our national security, our privacy and our way of life in Virginia,” and advising that “Virginians should also be wary of Chinese Communist intrusion into Virginia’s economy.”

It’s just as likely that the governor didn’t want to give former president Donald Trump, who jabbed at Youngkin’s name that Trump said supposedly “sounds Chinese,” ammunition on the campaign trail.

It hasn’t registered with Youngkin yet that he has no chance to win the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination.

Scott, D-Portsmouth, noted the governor’s divided loyalties in a speech on the House floor on Wednesday.

“Because egos have become more important than serving hardworking Virginians, what could have been a life-changing investment in Southside, is now changing the lives of the good folks in Michigan,” Scott said.