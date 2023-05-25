Vettes for Vets Car Show honors local veterans, raises funds for Staunton VFW

Vettes for Vets Car Show returns Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park football stadium.

The car show began in 2015 to raise money for local veterans in need.

“I saw a purpose all over the world, all over the U.S.,” said Coach Robert Wright. “So I can do something in my area [of Staunton].”

Last year, the car show raised about $2,000 for the VFW in Staunton, and was held in the parking lot of the Walmart. According to Wright, the parking lot did not provide the show with enough space so this year it will be held at Gypsy Hill Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concessions at the football stadium will be open.

Registration is not required. Cars are welcome to arrive Saturday morning and pay $10 per vehicle. Door prizes will go to each car that enters the show. All proceeds go to the VFW in Staunton.

“To raise money for the veterans in the area who deserve some money and some help mentally or physically,” Wright said.

Wright, who was a teacher for 40 years and has taught driving school for 48 years, chose a car show as a way to raise money for veterans because he enjoys attending car shows and he already knew several car owners in the area.

“So I decided to start a car show for veterans,” he said.

The car show has always been held Memorial Day weekend.

“That’s when we honor those who died for our freedom and honor our veterans,” Wright said.

The car show’s purpose is for everyone to come out and show respect for the military and veterans, and enjoy seeing some nice cars.

“We all must learn to take care of each other,” Wright said.

Vettes for Vets Car Show will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park football stadium.