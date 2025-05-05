Home Veggies, herbs, fruits, oh my! Waynesboro Education Farm presents annual plant sale
Veggies, herbs, fruits, oh my! Waynesboro Education Farm presents annual plant sale

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Waynesboro Education Farm, Kate Collins Middle School Garden Program and Waynesboro High School Agriculture program have partnered for the Waynesboro Education Farm annual plant sale.

On May 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. and May 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, the sale will offer several varieties of vegetable garden starts including tomatoes, peppers and culinary. The plant sale will include hanging flower baskets and
an assortment of flowers for your garden beds.

Proceeds from the sale benefit programming at Waynesboro Education Farm, the Kate Collins Garden Program and Waynesboro High School Agriculture.

“We are thrilled to be joining efforts with Kate Collins’ garden program and Waynesboro Education Farm this year. The students have spent hours of class time at the farm this semester and are thrilled to bring the community
an exciting selection of plant starts,” Waynesboro High School Agriculture teacher Nichole Barrows said.

A student in the Waynesboro High School Horticulture class said the students have “really enjoyed growing the plants and designing the hanging baskets. It’s rewarding to see everything come together, and we hope the community will come out to support the sale and buy plants that were grown locally by students like us.”

