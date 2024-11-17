VDOT: Staunton District road work updates for the week of Nov. 18-22

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The VDOT Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 13 to 20, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 14 and Exit 16 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 35, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 173 to 188, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 188 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 188, northbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for installation of traffic equipment, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through night of January 8.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 211, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures (rolling roadblocks) for overhead utility work, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday (November 17).

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 213 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Expected completion in summer 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound left lane closures mile marker 223 to 226, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and southbound left lane closures mile marker 226 to 223, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Traffic restrictions are for installation of construction entrances and bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Right and left shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 21.

Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (November 17).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Last Raid Lane for overhead utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Broad Street, Waynesboro) – Westbound overnight lane closures between Route 340 (Rosser Avenue/West Main Street) and East Main Street for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights November 24 – November 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

Route 705 (Scott-Christian Road/North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 240, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 31.

Mile marker 240 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (November 17).

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures and alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Expect delays. 24/7 shoulder closures. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

Exit 243, northbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp for rock and soil testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 247, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 261 to 243, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for guardrail upgrades, 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (South Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures between Mosby Road and I-81 interchange, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shoulder closures along on-ramp to northbound I-81 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Traffic restrictions are for soil and rock testing.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 28.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures eastbound and westbound between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Detours in place as needed during overnight closures. Single-lane traffic between Hawkins Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue for bridge construction, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 2026. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between McCauley Drive and Fifth Street for curb and gutter installation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 27.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile alternating lane closures between Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for traffic signal inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. November 24 – November 26 nights.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 721 (Green Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for overhead utility work between Route 910 (Grist Mill Road) and Route 761 (Fox Squirrel Lane/Rocky Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 800 (McCauley Drive, Timberville) –Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (South Main Street/Timber Way) and Fourth Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 1.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Luray town limits and Route 639 (Lakewood Road) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 266, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 211 (West Old Cross Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 730 (Caverns Road) bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (November 17).

Mile marker 288 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 625 (Harman Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (November 17).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between East Washington Street and Lincoln Street for inspection of railroad overpass, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 7 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for extension of exit 317 northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of November 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 325 to 324, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for environmental cleanup, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound I-81 northbound on-ramp closures as needed for extension of exit 317 northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of November 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Single lane traffic between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for hydrant replacement, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control at various locations between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) – Shoulder closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Renaissance Drive for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 – Westbound right shoulder closures near Route 608 (Parshall Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 7 – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 632 (Triple J Road) and Route 653 (Kimble Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 6.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 2, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 842 (Sulphur Spring Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 2025.