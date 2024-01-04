VCU drops A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure, 89-78

VCU trailed by as many as 19 in the second half, briefly got the game back to single digits, but couldn’t get any closer in an 89-78 loss to St. Bonaventure in the teams’ A-10 opener on Wednesday.

The Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) got 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots from sophomore forward Christian Fermin in the setback.

Grad forward Kuany Kuany added 13 points for the Rams, including 10 in the first half. Kunay was 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the floor.

VCU grad student guard Sean Bairstow scored 11 points and handed out a team-high six assists.

St. Bonaventure I10-3, 1-0 A-10) was led by Chad Venning, who had a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.