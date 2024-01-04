Countries
Home VCU drops A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure, 89-78
Basketball, Sports

VCU drops A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure, 89-78

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU trailed by as many as 19 in the second half, briefly got the game back to single digits, but couldn’t get any closer in an 89-78 loss to St. Bonaventure in the teams’ A-10 opener on Wednesday.

The Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) got 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots from sophomore forward Christian Fermin in the setback.

Grad forward Kuany Kuany added 13 points for the Rams, including 10 in the first half. Kunay was 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the floor.

VCU grad student guard Sean Bairstow scored 11 points and handed out a team-high six assists.

St. Bonaventure I10-3, 1-0 A-10) was led by Chad Venning, who had a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

