Valley’s libraries to recognize Friends of Libraries groups in annual national celebration

Next week the Valley Libraries will celebrate the 18th Annual National Friends of Libraries Week.

The week, October 15 to 21, 2023, is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members. United for Libraries supports individuals who govern, promote, advocate and fundraise for libraries. The organization also brings together library trustees, advocates, friends and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century.

During the week, staff and trustees for Augusta County Public Libraries, Staunton Public Library and Waynesboro Public Library will celebrate Friends of Libraries groups.

The Friends of the Augusta County Library (FOL) was founded in 1978 as a charitable arm of the public library in Augusta County. The Friends of the Augusta County Library and the Augusta County Library Foundation merged in December 2022 to consolidate resources into one charitable organization: The Friends of the Augusta County Library Foundation (FACLF). The FACLF supports all seven locations of the Augusta County Library system by providing funding (approximately $38,000 annually) and support for programming, the Summer Reading Program, sponsoring mobile hotspots for circulation, providing equipment for essential library functions such as printing, providing volunteers for the upkeep of the beautiful landscaping at Fishersville Main Library and supporting staff morale. FACLF raises funds to support library programs and services through and ongoing book sale and annual membership drive.

“The support of the Friends of the Augusta County Library Foundation has been crucial in providing the Augusta County community with essential services such as providing community members with internet access, the ability to print documents, and provide social and learning opportunities that also creates a sense of community among participants,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said.

The Friends of the Staunton Library have been active fundraisers and volunteers for the Staunton Public Library since 1958. One of the group’s most successful programs has been the long-running Little Lunch Music concert series held on the first Thursday of each month. For nearly 30 years, the FOSL have provided free pizza to community members as they come together to enjoy local and regional musical acts. The FOSL also hosts annual book sales, provides equipment and books and is in the process of installing a Story Walk to promote family literacy at Montgomery Hall Park.

“We are always amazed by our Friends group. They are so involved with the library and have truly become friends along the way,” said Director of Library Services Sarah Skrobis.

The Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library have supported the library with money and time since 1966. In the past five years, the group has raised more than $110,000 for library programs, public copier, furniture, technology, equipment, staff training and books. This year, the group is on track to log more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time, most of it devoted to the used books sales that are an important part of their annual fund raising.

“The Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library support the library financially by sponsoring programs, collections and even things like furniture. But more importantly they support us by attending programs, using the library and by being strong advocates for the library in our community. The Waynesboro Public Library gets by with a lot of help from our Friends,” said Library Director Susan Versen.