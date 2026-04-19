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UVA Football: Thinking through who replaces Tyler Jones as the GM

Chris Graham
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tyler jones uva football
UVA Football general manager Tyler Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott said there are “a couple of ideas and potential directions that we can go in-house” to find a successor to Tyler Jones, the GM of the football program, who is leaving for a promotion at Stanford.

“We got a little bit of time. He’ll still be here through the end of May,” Elliott told reporters this week. “We got a little bit of time to onboard and then have a transition plan. Really enjoyed working with him.”

ICYMI: Tyler Jones archives

It stings, losing Jones, whose titles at UVA Athletics included the basic, deputy athletics director; the sensational, chief strategy officer; and the specific, general manager of the UVA Football program.

If you didn’t know the name Tyler Jones, you know what he was responsible for – the infusion of cash into UVA Football, and the construction of a front office resembling that of an NFL franchise, which used the money to great effect in a magical 2025 season that saw Virginia go from a 5-7 season in 2024 to 11 wins in a 2025 campaign that included an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

“The success that we had last year wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions that he made,” Elliott said. “Super, super excited for him to have an opportunity to make a decision. And that’s really all we want, you know, is we work really, really hard to put ourselves in position to have a decision to make. He’s a very thoughtful, very meticulous, detailed individual, so I know that, you know, it had to be the right situation for him to, because he wasn’t looking for it. The opportunity came looking for him.

“I hate to see him go, but at the same time, that’s really what we want as a program, is an opportunity for people to be rewarded with bigger opportunities and more responsibility because of the success that they have where their feet are,” Elliott said.



I’m looking at TJ’s new job at Stanford as certainly a step up for him professionally – he will be the athletics program’s chief operating officer.

Really the only logical move from there is to be a Power 4 AD at some point in the next few years.

Gotta take that job, if a Stanford is offering it to you, as Elliott alluded to.

As long as he doesn’t take the people he built his operation at UVA with him to the Left Coast, we should be OK.

“He invested for it to last and not just to be a shot in the pan,” Elliott said. “So, we know that, yes, he is leaving, but we also know we got a great partner, and all the information that he has, he’s going to share with the next person from a GM standpoint, and also from a from a sport admin standpoint to help us keep going.”

Let’s hope so.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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