UVA Football: Linebacker Trey McDonald wins prestigious academic scholarship

Trey McDonald was an impact guy at linebacker for UVA Football in 2024. The rising redshirt junior is also an impact guy in the classroom, as a student in the McIntire School of Commerce, pursuing an entrepreneurship track with concentrations in finance and management.

You don’t hear about kids who set themselves up to make something of themselves in the real world all that much in this new NIL era, where the focus is on how much money this guy is getting vs. how much the next guy is getting because of their perceived value on the field.

Here’s where we can tell you about something that McDonald is getting because of what he does in the classroom: the prestigious T. Rodney Crowley Memorial Scholarship for the 2025-2026 academic year.

One of the University’s most prestigious undergraduate awards, the T. Rodney Crowley Jr. Memorial Scholarship was established in 1991 to honor the rising fourth-year student who best exemplifies the qualities and characteristics of its namesake.

The scholarship was set up in honor of Crowley, who played varsity tennis each of his four years at Virginia and was captain of the team before competing professionally.

After taking his degree from the College of Arts & Sciences in 1980, he coached the UVA Women’s Tennis program to a 15-9 season and a state championship in 1981.

Crowley, a member of Zeta Psi fraternity, the Z Society and T.I.L.K.A., died of brain cancer in 1991.

Nominations for the scholarship were submitted early in the spring semester. Finalists were interviewed by a committee of Crowley Scholarship Trustees, which consists of UVA alums (including Rodney’s friends and family), several of whom are past winners of the award.

“Trey is the epitome of a scholar-athlete,” UVA Football coach Tony Elliott said. “Trey’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field serves as a model to all of his teammates. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Trey.”

McDonald graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga as a National Merit Scholar, and a two-sport captain in football and lacrosse.

As a student at UVA, he was named to the ACC athletics honor roll in 2023 and 2024, and he has had a strong record of community involvement, as an active volunteer with the Ronald McDonald House, Greer Elementary School and ACE tutoring.

On the field, McDonald was recognized with the 2024 Virginia Football 12th Man award and the 2022 Virginia Football Defensive Impact Player of the Year award.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, McDonald was on the field for 490 snaps, amassing 52 tackles, eight QB pressures, two pass breakups, one INT and one sack, earning a 56.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

For more information on the T. Rodney Crowley Jr. Memorial Scholarship, go to www.crowleyscholarship.com.