UVA Football: Elliott poaches Colorado’s leading rusher from portal

Chris Graham
Isaiah Augustave uva football
Former Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Deion Sanders said this week, in a viral video blasting UVA Football for trying to poach one of his players, that he would let Virginia “have one” and not say anything about it.

Now we know who the one that Sanders is losing to the UVA program: his leading rusher from 2024, Isaiah Augustave.

Augustave, a 6’2”, 210-pound rising junior from Naples, Fla., played at year at Colorado after a year at Arkansas.

His 2024 at Colorado had him rushing for 379 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, with 11 catches on 12 targets for 62 yards (5.2 yards per catch) through the air.

His numbers as a pass-blocker: not good – he allowed three QB hurries on 35 pass-block snaps, with a 38.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

His overall PFF grade was solid: 73.6.

This Augustave kid looks like a good get. Coming out of high school, he had offers from the likes of FSU and Tennessee, among the Power 5s interested in his services, before landing at Arkansas in the SEC.

Presumably, he got a bag from Sanders to hop through the portal out to Boulder.

And now, another bag from Tony Elliott to play in the ACC next fall.

