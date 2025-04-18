Home UVA Football: ‘Hoos land 6’4″ Cincinnati corner Jordan Robinson off the portal
Football

UVA Football: ‘Hoos land 6’4″ Cincinnati corner Jordan Robinson off the portal

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
jordan robinson uva football
UVA Football transfer recruit Jordan Robinson, seen here in a 2023 game while at Kentucky. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire

UVA Football, if you believe Deion Sanders, struck out on undersized Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire, but, good news, on Friday, the ‘Hoos picked up a commitment from 6’4” Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson.

Robinson, we have to presume, is getting a nice bag from the money people, based on his Pro Football Focus numbers.

Did I mention that he’s a 6’4” corner?

That’s absurd.

ICYMI

His PFF grade for 2024 was 76.4.

A rising senior, he played two years at Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati, a Big 12 school, ahead of the 2024 season.

At Cincy, Robinson was on the field for 228 snaps, 111 of them pass-coverage snaps.

On the pass-coverage snaps, he allowed eight catches on 14 targets for 42 yards.

Robinson also had 20 tackles, 12 in the run game, with a run-defense grade from PFF at 90.7.

So, we get a big cover corner who can help in the run game.

Is this the one that Sanders was saying he was going to let us have?

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

road with double yellow line, no passing
Virginia

Police ask for public’s help in fatal hit and run in Pulaski County

Crystal Graham
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Arts, Local

George Thorogood & The Destroyers bringing ‘Baddest Show on Earth’ to Charlottesville

Chris Graham

So much of what I learned from pop culture came from watching pro wrestling as a kid; for example, George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Arts, Local

No day but today: The Wayne Theatre presents “Rent” in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi

The Wayne Theatre prepares to take audiences back to the 1990s and the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States. 

donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline applauds Trump effort to boost Russia, China misinformation campaign

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs

Rebecca Barnabi
rocket in space
Virginia

Is there life out there? Astronomers find evidence that might silence skeptics

Crystal Graham
jmu
Local, Politics, Virginia

JMU’s MAGA Board of Visitors votes to dismantle school’s DEI office

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status