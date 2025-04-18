UVA Football, if you believe Deion Sanders, struck out on undersized Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire, but, good news, on Friday, the ‘Hoos picked up a commitment from 6’4” Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson.

Robinson, we have to presume, is getting a nice bag from the money people, based on his Pro Football Focus numbers.

Did I mention that he’s a 6’4” corner?

That’s absurd.

His PFF grade for 2024 was 76.4.

A rising senior, he played two years at Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati, a Big 12 school, ahead of the 2024 season.

At Cincy, Robinson was on the field for 228 snaps, 111 of them pass-coverage snaps.

On the pass-coverage snaps, he allowed eight catches on 14 targets for 42 yards.

Robinson also had 20 tackles, 12 in the run game, with a run-defense grade from PFF at 90.7.

So, we get a big cover corner who can help in the run game.

Is this the one that Sanders was saying he was going to let us have?