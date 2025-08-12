Home UVA Football: Elliott addresses late-game issues that have marked his tenure
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Elliott addresses late-game issues that have marked his tenure

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football
Photo: John Howard/for AFP

UVA Football was sitting at 4-1 with a lead in the final two minutes against Louisville, which went on to win nine games, in mid-October, just couldn’t close it out.

Among the issues: a botched punt, struggles in the red zone.

Thatclose to 5-1 at the midpoint of the 2024 season.

The JMU loss in 2023 was simple inability to keep focus through a weather delay in the fourth quarter.

For some reason, I ended up taking the heat on that one, for pointing out the lack of focus.

The NC State loss in 2023 was: struggles in the red zone, a penalty on a missed field goal in the final minute that gave the Pack a second chance.

Let’s see: there were late field-goal losses in 2023 to Boston College and Miami, and another blown fourth-quarter lead to Louisville.

Tony Elliott’s first season, 2022, had a last-two-minutes loss at Syracuse, the four-OT home loss to Miami, a three-point home loss to UNC.

That’s nine games, by my count, that were defeats snatched from the jaws of victory.

Elliott is 11-23 through three seasons at Virginia.

A 20-14 record through three isn’t a lot to write home about, but it’s better than 11-23.

tony elliott uva football
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott. Photo: UVA Athletics

“We’ve got to learn from our mistakes. We’ve lost too many football games around here by self-inflicted wounds late in the game, losing our discipline,” Elliott told reporters last week, letting us in on, discipline is an obvious area of focus in training camp.

Discipline isn’t just not committing the penalty giving the State placekicker a second chance.

It’s staying in your gaps, not blowing a coverage or a blocking assignment, running the right pass route.

“We’re going to be a disciplined football team, you know, we can’t, like, we can’t beat ourselves, right? We can’t lose to Virginia,” Elliott said.

Some of this is experience; a lot of it is depth.

Guys forced to play too many snaps in a game, and then multiple games over the course of a season, get worn down mentally late in games, which is when mistakes are magnified.

Depth shouldn’t be an issue for the 2025 UVA Football team.

The challenge for any football coach is: football is an emotional game.

“That’s one of the challenges, because they see so many things on social media that people in that moment say are acceptable, but ultimately they’re not,” Elliott said. “I don’t want to lose football games because we’re an undisciplined football team, and so that’s my job, to acknowledge that, recognize it and recognize it, acknowledge it and correct it.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

uva central grounds
Education, Local

William Walker: Looking for the past, but finding the future at UVA

Letters
longwood basketball
Basketball

Longwood Basketball: Lancers to face JMU, Pitt, Wake Forest in early-season matchups

Chris Graham

Longwood Basketball has a new head coach, Ronnie Thomas, who is taking over for Griff Aldrich, now the right-hand man for Ryan Odom with the UVA Basketball program.

football
ACC, Football

The five ACC Football coaches whose seats are the hottest going into 2025 season

Scott German

We’re getting closer to the opening of the 2025 ACC Football season, which means we’re getting closer to the first head football coaches getting the axe.

Winsome Earle-Sears
Politics, Virginia

Winsome Earle-Sears under fire over apparent free plane trip: Is this a big deal?

Chris Graham
front door with keychain of house
Economy, Local

Staunton begins implementation phase of ‘lean, economical housing strategy’

Rebecca Barnabi
car accident investigation police rescue
Public Safety, Virginia

Amherst County: Single-vehicle crash kills 24-year-old man on Saturday night

Crystal Graham
Education, Local

Staunton Schools’ new superintendent introduced at city council meeting

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status