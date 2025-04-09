We don’t know much about the latest UVA Basketball transfer recruit, Martin Carrere, who redshirted as a freshman at VCU this past season.

Carrere, a native of France, is listed at 6’8”, 180 pounds, so he’s going to need to get to work in the weight room with Mike Curtis.

He fits what Odom wants out of guys who play the four for him – Carrere shot 41.9 percent from three in seven games with the French national U-18 team that competed in the FIBA Eurobasket Tournament in the summer of 2024.

Thirty-one of his 35 shot attempts in the tournament were threes.

Carrere will have four years of eligibility remaining, so that’s a plus.