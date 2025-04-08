Home UVA Basketball: Odom fleshes out staff with more from his VCU posse
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Odom fleshes out staff with more from his VCU posse

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball coach ryan odom
UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: Scott German/AFP

The VCU takeover of the UVA Basketball program is nearly complete, with Ryan Odom adding four more members of his Rams staff to his new staff on Grounds.

Ahmad Thomas will be the recruiting director, after working as Odom’s player-development coordinator for the past two seasons.

Kelsey Knoche is the new director of operations; she was with Odom at VCU for two seasons, and at Utah State with Odom for his two-year run there.

Matt Hart is the director of analytics, after serving in that role for Odom for two years.

Last but not least, Billy Bales is the video coordinator; he’s been with Odom dating back to Odom’s days as the head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne, a D2 school.

These hires were announced on Tuesday, along with two holdovers from the Tony Bennett staff – Mike Curtis will continue as the strength and conditioning coach, and Ethan Saliba is back for his 43rd season with UVA Basketball, heading up the sports-medicine staff.

ICYMI

It would appear that there is at least one spot on the new Odom staff yet to be filled, that of a fifth full-time assistant.

Odom has named Griff Aldrich, most recently the head coach at Longwood, who worked with Odom at UMBC, as his associate head coach, and former VCU assistants Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry and Darius Theus will serve as assistants at UVA.

He can add a fifth full-time guy, and I can’t see a reason why he wouldn’t.

I’m still hoping to get a look at his formal appointment letter, which I assume would spell out his budget for staff, and also give us a better sense of how the head-coach position will interact with a general manager, which we’ve been told for a while now is in the works.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

Arts, Education, Health

Mental health professionals in demand; concern majority ‘graying out’ of workforce

Crystal Graham
extreme weather disaster youngkin after helene
Economy, Policy, Politics

Foreclosure moratorium extended for families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton

Crystal Graham

A foreclosure moratorium has been extended in multiple states including Virginia that were impacted by two hurricanes: Helene and Milton.

open business sign
Local, State, U.S.

United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area

Rebecca Barnabi

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is expanding to better serve working families across the Central Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Economy, Policy, Politics

REAL ID deadline is May 7; will be required for flights, entrance to federal facilities

Crystal Graham
Economy, Policy, Politics

Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 8.9M Americans work multiple jobs in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
freeze warning Virginia
Local, State, U.S.

Virginia: Freeze warning tonight, last blast of cold likely after Easter

Crystal Graham
drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Local, State, U.S.

Drought watch advisory issued for 34 counties, including Augusta, Rockingham

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status