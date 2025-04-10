UVA Basketball: Odom adds a second veteran point guard, BYU’s Dallin Hall

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom picked up another commitment from the transfer portal on Wednesday, and another guard – another point guard – in three-year BYU rotation guy Dallin Hall.

Hall, a rising senior listed at 6’4”, 200, started 51 games in his first two seasons at BYU when Mark Pope was the coach there, but got most of his minutes under the new coach, Kevin Young, off the bench, as freshman Egor Demin, a projected 2025 lottery pick, took the bulk of the minutes at the one.

On3 lists Hall as a four-star portal prospect, so, big get, just from that perspective.

His counting numbers in 2024-2025 are limited just because his minutes were limited – Hall averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game in 2024-2025, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three.

Diving in, Hall only attempted four midrange jumpers last year.

Four, as in, one more than three, one less than five.

Hal was not quite as proficient as the other point guard portal pickup, another rising senior, Duke Miles from Oklahoma, at getting shots in the lane.

Hall was 27-of-47 (57.4 percent) on shots at the rim and 31-of-63 (49.2 percent) overall in the paint.

Miles, this past season, was 41-of-58 (70.7 percent) at the rim and 63-of-101 (62.4 percent) in the paint, while averaging 9.4 points and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game at OU in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from three.

The good news is, with those two, plus highly-touted point-guard recruit Chance Mallory, Odom has depth at the one spot, with two rising seniors with loads of experience at the college level, which should take the pressure away from Mallory having to be a big contributor right away.

ICYMI

Odom would seem to be getting close to being done with the backcourt for the 2025-2026 season, with those three at the point, alongside off-guards Jacari White (2024-2025 at North Dakota State: 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from three, and getting to the free-throw line for 3.9 attempts per game) and Sam Lewis (2024-2025 at Toledo: 16.2 points per game, shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three, and getting to the line 3.8 times per game).

Odom is likely to go with a nine- or 10-man rotation, based on a three-guard, two-forward lineup, so he’s going to want probably one more contribute-now guy in the backcourt, and would probably want another off-guard to flesh things out there.

The attention going forward will be in the frontcourt, where Odom will want a couple of guys to be options at the four spot who are big – 6’8” to 6’10” – who can shoot threes.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Odom got a commit from one of his former VCU recruits, 6’8” freshman Martin Carrere, who redshirted this past season.

Carrere fits what Odom wants out of guys who play the four for him – the reed-thin (listed at 180 pounds) big guy shot 41.9 percent from three in seven games with the French national U-18 team that competed in the FIBA Eurobasket Tournament in the summer of 2024.

Thirty-one of his 35 shot attempts in the tournament were threes.

Carrere will have four years of eligibility remaining, so that’s a plus.