UVA Basketball: Big guard Sam Lewis (Toledo) is Ryan Odom’s first transfer commit

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom has his first NIL/portal pickup, in Sam Lewis, a 6’6”, 200-pound off-guard who averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore at Toledo this past season.

This will work.

Lewis, who, again, is 6’6”, 200, just to reinforce that point, shot 47.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three, and got to the line 3.8 times per game.

He gets in the paint a lot – Lewis was 57-of-104, 54.8 percent, at the rim, and 85-of-172, 49.4 percent, in the paint, in 2024-2025 at Toledo.

On the defensive end, Lewis averaged 3.8 defensive rebounds per game, with a defensive-rebound rate at 14.5 percent, listed as 84th percentile nationally, per CBB Analytics, so, that will help.

Lewis very much fits the profile for what Odom wants from his off-guards – big, can shoot from three, and likes to attack the paint and the rim.

Nice get.