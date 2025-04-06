UVA Basketball: Odom lands North Dakota State guard Jacari White

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom picked up a second big backcourt commit, landing 6’3”, 190-pound rising senior off-guard Jacari White off the NIL/transfer portal from North Dakota State.

White averaged 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a junior in 2024-2025, shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from three, and getting to the free-throw line for 3.9 attempts per game.

A deeper dive shows that White gets into the paint with regularity – he was 37-of-62 (59.7 percent) at the rim and 71-of-119 (59.7 percent) in the paint this past season.

White was listed as a four-star portal recruit, as was the big get that we learned about on Saturday, 6’6”, 200-pound rising junior guard Sam Lewis, who averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore at Toledo this past season.

Lewis shot 47.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three, and got to the line 3.8 times per game.

Like White, Lewis gets in the paint a lot – Lewis was 57-of-104, 54.8 percent, at the rim, and 85-of-172, 49.4 percent, in the paint, in 2024-2025 at Toledo.