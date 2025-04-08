Home UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos land Oklahoma starting PG Duke Miles from the portal
UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos land Oklahoma starting PG Duke Miles from the portal

Chris Graham
Published date:
duke miles uva basketball
Duke Miles (15) at Oklahoma. Photo: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

Duke Miles, who started at point guard for Oklahoma this past season after putting up big numbers at High Point in 2023-2024, is headed to the UVA Basketball program to play for Ryan Odom.

Miles, listed at 6’2”, 175 pounds, is another nice guard get for Odom, whose first recruit after taking the UVA job, four-star prospect Chance Mallory, is also a point guard, with the first two pickups off the portal being a pair of off-guards, double-digit scorers Sam Lewis and Jacari White.

Miles averaged 9.4 points and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game at OU in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from three.

His 2023-2024 numbers at High Point were fun: 17.5 points and 3.6 assists in 30.6 minutes per game, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three.

What to like: only 16 of his 117 attempts inside the arc this past season were midrange jumpers.

Miles was 41-of-58 (70.7 percent) at the rim and 63-of-101 (62.4 percent) in the paint.

At High Point in 2023-2024, Miles was a dribble-penetrating machine – 75-of-106 (70.8 percent) at the rim and 139-of-222 (62.6 percent) in the paint.

I wrote a few weeks ago about how Odom likes his guards to be able to attack the paint to create their own shots and shots for teammates cutting to the basket and spotting up on the perimeter.

The guys that he’s getting commits from can do that and then some.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

