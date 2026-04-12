#13 Virginia battered eight Notre Dame pitchers, pounding out six homers, two from Eric Becker, in a 20-5 run-rule win on Sunday.

The dub gives the ’Hoos (26-11, 10-8 ACC) the series win.

UVA scored in each of its eight turns at the plate – with three in the second, four in the fourth, three in the seventh and six in the eighth.

Leadoff man AJ Gracia homered and had five RBIs on a 3-for-5 day.

Two-hole hitter Becker was 3-for-5 at the dish with the two homers and six RBIs.

#3 hitter Joe Tiroly and cleanup man Harrison Didawick also homered and had three hits on the day.







You’re going to win somewhere in the vicinity of 99.9 percent of the games in which your top four hitters are a cumulative 12-for-19 with two walks, five homers and 16 RBIs.

Griffin Enis, who pinch-hit for Didawick in the eighth, with the game getting out of hand, also homered – so, bottom line, 13-for-20, six homers, 17 RBIs from spots 1-4.

Not bad.

Lucas Hartman (7-0, 2.09 ERA) got the win in relief, with 2.1 hitless, scoreless innings.

Freshman starter John Paone struggled again – going just 2.1 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks, striking out three.

Kevin Jaxel gave up an unearned run in 2.1 innings, allowing four hits and striking out one.

Next up: Virginia will head right back out on the road for a game at VCU (21-14) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

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