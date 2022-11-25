USMNT battles to 0-0 draw with England; can advance with win over Iran on Tuesday

The U.S. men’s national team earned a well-deserved 0-0 draw with England on Friday in their second match at the FIFA World Cup.

The result does nothing for the team in the standings in Group B but gives them quite a bit of momentum after entering the contest as the early favorites.

The Americans opened up with a 1-1 draw with Wales where the USMNT played well in the first half but was dominated in the second half, settling for a point. In this one, much to the surprise of many, the U.S. was the superior team for the majority, outplaying the reigning Euro 2020 runner-up.

England had a good chance early on from Mason Mount that was stopped by Matt Turner, but other than that, there weren’t many quality chances for the Three Lions.

The U.S. came close on a couple occasions, with Weston McKennie skying a ball over from the middle of the box and Christian Pulisic smashing a rocket off the crossbar.

Gregg Berhalter’s team finished with 10 total shots but only one on goal, while England had eight shots, three of which tested Turner.

The English had 56 percent possession and completed 87 percent of their passes but had trouble greeting high-quality opportunities to score.

As things stand, England lead the group with four points, while Iran have three, USA 2 and Wales 1. The U.S. faces Iran on Tuesday while England will play Wales. The Americans have to win to advance. Any other result will see the team eliminated from the competition.