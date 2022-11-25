Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news usmnt battles to 0 0 draw with england can advance with win over iran on tuesday
Sports

USMNT battles to 0-0 draw with England; can advance with win over Iran on Tuesday

Contributors
Published:
2022 World Cup
(© JorgeEduardo – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. men’s national team earned a well-deserved 0-0 draw with England on Friday in their second match at the FIFA World Cup.

The result does nothing for the team in the standings in Group B but gives them quite a bit of momentum after entering the contest as the early favorites.

The Americans opened up with a 1-1 draw with Wales where the USMNT played well in the first half but was dominated in the second half, settling for a point. In this one, much to the surprise of many, the U.S. was the superior team for the majority, outplaying the reigning Euro 2020 runner-up.

England had a good chance early on from Mason Mount that was stopped by Matt Turner, but other than that, there weren’t many quality chances for the Three Lions.

The U.S. came close on a couple occasions, with Weston McKennie skying a ball over from the middle of the box and Christian Pulisic smashing a rocket off the crossbar.

Gregg Berhalter’s team finished with 10 total shots but only one on goal, while England had eight shots, three of which tested Turner.

The English had 56 percent possession and completed 87 percent of their passes but had trouble greeting high-quality opportunities to score.

As things stand, England lead the group with four points, while Iran have three, USA 2 and Wales 1. The U.S. faces Iran on Tuesday while England will play Wales. The Americans have to win to advance. Any other result will see the team eliminated from the competition.

Contributors

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lamar jackson

Is Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson moving into NFL elite status by default?
Scott German
fire

Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire
Chris Graham

Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

Floyd County: Copper Hill man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 221
Chris Graham

A Copper Hill man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 221 in Floyd County on Thursday.

uva basketball

Preview: Virginia hosts Minnesota, ECU and Liberty in Cavalier Classic
Scott Ratcliffe
coach mox

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
Scott Ratcliffe
police

Chesapeake Walmart shooter left ‘Death note,’ purchased gun day of shooting
Chris Graham
seed project arts incarnate harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2
Crystal Graham