Home Update: Waynesboro man arrested in Aug. 3 road-rage shooting
Update: Waynesboro man arrested in Aug. 3 road-rage shooting

Chris Graham
tyleik cabell waynesboro
Tyleik Cabell. Photo: Waynesboro Police Department

A 23-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on a charge related to an Aug. 3 road-rage shooting, and then, for some reason, was released on an unsecured bond.

Tyleik Cabell, 23, turned himself in on Thursday on the felony charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The shooting was reported at 3:29 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Per a Waynesboro Police report, police located the 16-year-old victim at Moonshine Market on East Main Street.

The teen had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was subsequently transported to UVA Hospital.

Initial findings suggest the incident stemmed from a road rage altercation in the 700 block of North Commerce Avenue.

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

