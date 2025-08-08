Update: Waynesboro man arrested in Aug. 3 road-rage shooting

A 23-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on a charge related to an Aug. 3 road-rage shooting, and then, for some reason, was released on an unsecured bond.

Tyleik Cabell, 23, turned himself in on Thursday on the felony charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The shooting was reported at 3:29 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Per a Waynesboro Police report, police located the 16-year-old victim at Moonshine Market on East Main Street.

The teen had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was subsequently transported to UVA Hospital.

Initial findings suggest the incident stemmed from a road rage altercation in the 700 block of North Commerce Avenue.