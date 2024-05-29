Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit
Local, Public Safety

Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit

Chris Graham
Published date:
Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The twin brother of Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith was indicted on Tuesday on a slew of felony charges related to a December 2023 police pursuit.

Ronald Smith, 41, of Churchville, faces two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, single counts of destruction of property and eluding, and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in the Dec. 26 incident, which involved the theft of a semi owned by the sheriff, Donald Smith, who has been in that job since 2016.

Ronald Smith had originally been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, but those charges were amended down to the attempted malicious wounding charges in a hearing in Augusta County General District Court last week.

The issue with the sheriff’s brother started around 4 p.m. on the day after Christmas, according to reporting from that day from AFP, with a call from the sheriff to request assistance in stopping the stolen vehicle, a 2000 International semi-tractor with a goose neck trailer owned by the sheriff.

The sheriff had attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 250 near Churchville with no success, and his brother, behind the wheel of the semi, continued for several miles on Route 250 before turning onto Route 262 near Staunton.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Route 262 and Route 11, but the vehicle continued on Route 11 all the way to the Fort Defiance area, where Ronald Smith eventually drove into the parking lots of Stewart Middle School and Clymore Elementary School, reportedly intentionally ramming a deputy’s vehicle and attempting to pin a second deputy’s vehicle between the stolen truck and trailer.

Deputies at the scene gave Ronald Smith commands to exit the vehicle, which he did not comply with, and while inside the vehicle, Smith shouldered a hay spear like a long rifle.

Deputies were able to determine that it was a piece of metal and not a firearm, and were eventually able to take him into custody.

Ronald Smith was treated at Augusta Health for injuries to his left arm from a police K-9 used in the apprehension and later released.

A release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 26 included a quote from the sheriff attributing the issues with his brother to “addiction problems.”

“I am not exempt from family issues and addiction problems,” Sheriff Smith said in a statement in the release. “I’m extremely grateful that no one was seriously hurt by my brother’s actions, and commend my deputies and the Virginia State Police for ending this situation safely.”

Ronald Smith has been detained at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond since his arrest on Dec. 26.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit
2 Charlottesville removed its Confederate statues: RFK Jr. ‘wouldn’t have done that’
3 Donald Trump: Bob Good ‘bad for Virginia, bad for the USA,’ endorses John McGuire
4 Giant pandas to return to National Zoo in Washington, D.C. later this year
5 MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Latest News

josh gibson
Sports

MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, US News

What role will political violence play in a second Trump administration?

Andrew Moss

In a wide-ranging interview with a Time reporter this past April, Donald Trump said he expected victory in the coming presidential election, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of political violence if victory didn’t materialize.

chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Podcast: #12 national seed UVA getting set for the 2024 Charlottesville Regional

Chris Graham

Virginia has been able to work around its dearth of pitching with a historic offense. But will the ‘Hoos translate what they’ve been able to do in the 2024 regular season to the NCAA Tournament?

swimming
Sports

Swimming: UVA coach Todd DeSorbo announces hire of Margaret Zagrobelny

Chris Graham
uva pitt baseball
Sports

How will UVA coach Brian O’Connor set up his starting rotation for the regional?

Chris Graham
school bus student children backpack
Local, Schools

Three local school systems to receive funds to purchase clean school buses

Chris Graham
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Ohio woman arrested for blocking access to Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status