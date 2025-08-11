Home Three ACC Football teams in the preseason Top 25: None are on UVA’s schedule
Chris Graham
acc football
Photo: © Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

Three ACC Football programs are ranked in each of the preseason Top 25s released on Monday. Good news for UVA Football fans: we won’t see any of them until Dec. 6, at the earliest.

The three: Clemson (#4 AP, #6 Coaches), Miami (#10 in both), SMU (#16 in both).

We do get three schools in the others receiving votes category – Louisville, FSU and Duke.

The ESPN Football Power Index ranks UVA’s schedule 84th nationally among the 136 programs in D1.

The highest-ranked team, per the FPI, on the schedule is: Virginia Tech, at #26.

Just two others in the Top 50 on the sked: Louisville (#41) and FSU (#48).

FPI has Virginia at #63 in its preseason rendering, projecting a 6.6-5.4 finish, or thereabouts.

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019.

