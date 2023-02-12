Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the kid laroi brings college tour to uva john paul jones arena
Culture

The Kid LAROI brings college tour to UVA, John Paul Jones Arena

Crystal Graham
Published:

kid LAROI Shortly after wrapping up his first sold out headlining End of the World Tour late last year, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is back on the road with the 2023 Bleed For You Tour.

The tour will take the Australia-born The Kid LAROI to college campuses including John Paul Jones Arena at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on April 1 at 8 p.m. – and to Coachella in California April 15-22.

The Kid LAROI will perform newly released songs from the upcoming project The First Time, as well as hits from the R.I.A.A. certified platinum and No.1 project, F*CK LOVE.

After just one #1 major label debut, a couple platinum records, and millions of streams across platforms, the rapper, born Charlton, is proving that for an incoming generation filled with promising talent, yesterday’s borders aren’t today’s barriers, and anyone can make it in America as a musician.

Born and raised in Sydney, LAROI was raised by his mother and his uncle in a gritty environment. When they weren’t at The Fact Tree, a local youth center where they played video games and pool, LAROI and his friends were on the streets.

LAROI grew up consuming one of America’s most adored exports, listening to hip-hop and R&B icons like Tupac, Erykah Badu, The Fugees, Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

LAROI started out writing raps as a kid, filling notebooks with rhymes and finessing his skill as a lyricist. But it wasn’t until he started uploading freestyle videos online that he began to find an audience for his stories and record his work.

Not unusual for a 19-year-old, LAROI’s lyrics can be unrefined and audacious. The 2020 song “Without You” demonstrates LAROI’s penchant for raw, at times crude, love stories.

“I love everything I make. I take music super seriously, and I look at it as art,” said LAROI.

Tickets to the show at JPJ are on sale now.

Related stories

Reba McEntire brings live concert to John Paul Jones Arena in March

Carrie Underwood set to return to John Paul Jones Arena in 2023

Country music artist Thomas Rhett to perform at JPJ in September 2023

Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 R&B legend Nate Williams at CST for Black History Month
2 The Kid LAROI brings college tour to UVA, John Paul Jones Arena
3 Bookshop to host reading with poets Daniel Becker and Kristen Staby Rembold
4 Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs
5 State of the Union shows us reality, surreality, of American politics in 2023

Latest News

nate williams CST harrisonburg
Culture

R&B legend Nate Williams at CST for Black History Month

Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

Bookshop to host reading with poets Daniel Becker and Kristen Staby Rembold

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading and book signing with poets Daniel Becker and Kristen Staby Rembold on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

survey
Local

Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville and the Thomas Jefferson HOME Consortium are making a plan for the use of federal housing resources.

joe biden
Perspectives

State of the Union shows us reality, surreality, of American politics in 2023

Tom H. Hastings
american flag
Perspectives

Distract, divide and conquer: The painful truth about the state of our union

John Whitehead
earth
Perspectives

Can the United Nations be reformed in a way to increase its effectiveness? 

Letters
uva duke block
Sports

ACC acknowledges bad call cost Duke: We’re finally square from that 1997 bad call in U Hall

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy