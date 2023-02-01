Countries
news luke bryan to return to jpj in charlottesville with country on tour
Culture

Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour

Crystal Graham
Published:
Luke Bryan
COPYRIGHT 2023 UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be back in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27.

The 36-city “Country On” tour was announced this week.

The tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and end on Oct. 28 in Charleston, S.C.

No other stops are planned in Virginia.

The tour is aptly named after Bryan’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.

The “Country On” tour will feature Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Jackson Dean and Hailey Whitters.

Previous tours have included Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen and more – with a goal to cultivate and mentor new talent on tour and through his role on American Idol.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” said Bryan. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.com.

The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

