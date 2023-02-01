Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be back in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27.

The 36-city “Country On” tour was announced this week.

The tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and end on Oct. 28 in Charleston, S.C.

No other stops are planned in Virginia.

The tour is aptly named after Bryan’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.

The “Country On” tour will feature Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Jackson Dean and Hailey Whitters.

Previous tours have included Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen and more – with a goal to cultivate and mentor new talent on tour and through his role on American Idol.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” said Bryan. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.com.

The tour is produced by Live Nation.