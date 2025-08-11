Chris Tyree had an underwhelming grad-transfer year with the UVA Football program in 2024 that was doomed by foot and groin injuries.

Another injury suffered in training camp with the New Orleans Saints derailed his rookie season in the NFL.

The Saints didn’t treat our guy right in cutting ties, either – waiving him at halftime of their preseason game on Sunday.

Yeah, that’s cold.

SaintsWire reported that Tyree was waived with an injury designation, which will send things in one of two directions for the Thomas Dale alum – he either goes on injured reserve, or he gets outright released with an injury settlement paying him a portion of his salary.

Tyree was an undrafted free agent, and according to Sportrac.com, he signed a three-year, $2.975 million contract with the Saints, but only $30,000 of that was guaranteed.

Tyree played four years at Notre Dame, the first three as a running back, rushing for a career-high 501 yards and four TDs as a true freshman in 2020.

He transitioned to slot receiver in his senior season at Notre Dame, catching 26 balls on 37 targets for 484 yards and three TDs in 2023.

The foot and groin injuries limited his productivity in his grad-senior season at UVA in 2024.

Tyree did play in 10 of Virginia’s 12 games, but only had 24 catches on 38 targets for 136 yards.

Thirteen of his catches were on screen passes behind the line of scrimmage, which went for a cumulative 30 yards.

Tyree, during his recruitment, had been expected to be a factor in terms of stretching the field with his foot speed, but he ended up only recording one catch on just six targets on passes that traveled more than 10 yards through the air last season.

In that 2023 season at Notre Dame, Tyree had 11 catches on 19 targets on balls that traveled 10 or more yards in the air, for 372 yards, an average of 33.8 yards per catch.