Summer concert series returns to downtown Waynesboro on May 24

The Wayne Theatre’s free outdoor concert series returns May 24 to downtown Waynesboro with The Boogie Kings and Wanda Eaves Taylor.

The “Wayne on Main” summer series returns in 2023 for its third year.

The Pay What You Will performance is held outdoors in front of the historic theater on West Main Street. In the event of rain, the event will move inside the thehatre.

The concerts take place on the last Wednesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. May through August.

Concessions are available and food trucks will be on site.

Additional performances include:

June 28: Virginia Rain Blue Grass Band

July 26: Tobe Fare

August 30: Sun Dried Opossum

The 2023 summer concert series is sponsored by Basic City Beer and The Foundry.

No tickets are necessary. Limited outdoor seating will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to ensure seating.

More information about this year’s “Wayne On Main” concert series is online at waynetheatre.org/wayne-on-main.